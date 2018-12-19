James Conner shares the text Aaron Donald sent him after cancer diagnosis

Getty Images

In 2013, James Conner and Aaron Donald were college teammates at Pitt. On Tuesday, Conner and Donald were both named to the Pro Bowl. And Conner revealed a special moment in their friendship.

Conner was a true freshman when Donald was a star senior, so it would have been easy for Donald not to think much about Conner after their time together in college ended. But during the 2015 season, when Conner was a junior and Donald was in his second year with the Rams, Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Donald offered support, and after they were both chosen to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, Conner posted on Instagram the text Donald sent him after his cancer diagnosis.

“What’s up bro I just heard, just wanted to let you know I’m praying for you,” Donald wrote to Conner. “Everybody goes through adversity, some tougher than others but I already know you’re going to bounce back stronger and better than ever. I just can’t wait to see it. I’m going to be the first to tune in. You’re going to look back at this one day after about seven Pro Bowls and a couple All Pro years and see everything that’s happened to you is just going to make you stronger. It’s just going to make your story that much better. You already know if you need anything just hit me up and let me know. Keep your head up no matter what, stay strong.”

Conner wrote on Instagram, “Three years ago big bro Aaron Donald sent me this text after I got diagnosed with cancer. Today’s special because it’s all coming to reality. One Pro Bowl down, more to come. Thank you for the motivation bro. Hard work pays off!”