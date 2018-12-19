Jets put Brandon Shell, Jeremiah Attaochu on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Jets shut down a couple of veterans for the rest of the season on Wednesday and added another to the roster as a waiver claim.

The team announced that right tackle Brandon Shell and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu are being placed on injured reserve. Linebacker Emmanuel Lamur was claimed off of waivers from the Raiders and promoted linebacker Anthony Wint from the practice squad.

Shell is headed for knee surgery after getting hurt against the Texans last Saturday. He had played every snap this season before being injured and also made 12 starts during the 2017 season.

Attaochu had nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games for the Jets. Lamur appeared in nine games for the Raiders and Wint initially signed with the team after their rookie minicamp this offseason.