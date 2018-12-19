Joe Haden named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Joe Haden came to Pittsburgh for games like last week.

Then he changed one.

The Steelers cornerback was named AFC defensive player of the week, after his leaping interception helped seal a win over the Patriots.

Haden’s pick over the top of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski snapped a streak of four games without an interception for the Steelers, and he also batted down Tom Brady‘s final fourth-down pass to seal the win.

Haden was a decorated corner for the Browns before they became interesting again, but escaping to Pittsburgh was done to be part of something bigger. And last week, he was a big part of a signature win.