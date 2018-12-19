Joe Philbin opts to be coy about his starting quarterback

Getty Images

Packers interim coach Joe Philbin may soon have a problem with his franchise quarterback.

Per multiple reports, Philbin declined to name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Jets. This means that it’s possible the Packers choose to rest Aaron Rodgers for the meaningless final games of 2018, essentially preserving him for 2019.

Rodgers has previously said that he’d have a problem with such an outcome, which would put DeShone Kizer (and his 0-15 record as a starter) under center. But Rodgers needs to realize that his contract compels the team to play it safe once the games turn meaningless. With a contract that will pay Rodgers $80 million by March, the Packers can’t afford to risk an Alex Smith-style injury during a game that carries with it no significance.

It’s a legitimate way to essentially tank, improving draft position while protecting Rodgers. Of course, given that the Packers are having a hard time winning with Rodgers, it’s not as if benching his is needed to ensure that they’ll continue to lose games.