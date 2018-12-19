Josh Johnson fully practicing with ankle injury

Getty Images

At age 32, Washington quarterback Josh Johnson finally got a regular-season win. He emerged from the victory over Jacksonville with an ankle injury.

Johnson has fully participated in practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of a short-week Saturday game against the Titans. And Washington, which still has a realistic shot at the playoffs, will need Johnson to play and to play well if they hope to knock off the Titans and set the stage for a possible win-and-in against the Eagles — if the Vikings lose one of their last two games.

Mark Sanchez is the backup to Johnson.

Not practicing on Wednesday were receiver Maurice Harris (illness), quarterback Colt McCoy (fibula), tackle Ty Nsekhe (knee), and tight end Jordan Reed (ankle, foot). Limited were linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring), guard Tony Bergstrom (knee, ankle), defensive end Matt Ioannidis (shin), tackle Morgan Moses (ankle), running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder), defensive tackle Tim Settle (pectoral), and tackle Trent Williams (thumb, wrist).