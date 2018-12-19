Julio Jones’ status unclear due to hip injury

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has missed practice time in recent weeks while being listed on injury reports for a variety of reasons and he’ll add another one to the list this week.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that Jones will be out of practice on Wednesday because of a hip injury. Foot and calf injuries as well as an illness have been other recent explanations for Jones’ appearances on the injury report.

“We’ve been through this before with him where we’ll take it through the first couple of days and see what it looks like for Friday,” Quinn said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “I’m encouraged by where he’s at. But until he runs — move and go — you have an injury that’s there that walking doesn’t bother you as much as cutting and turning and jumping for passes and diving like he does. We’ll have to wait a couple of days until we see where he’s really at.”

Jones said a couple of weeks ago that he wasn’t interested in shutting things down for the year despite the Falcons being out of playoff contention. Given his importance to the team and the team’s investment in him, it’s fair to wonder if Atlanta feels the same way as the aches and pains keep mounting.