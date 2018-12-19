Keenan Allen limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen returned to practice Wednesday.

Although Allen was limited, it was a step in the right direction.

Allen fell on his hip on a near-touchdown in the second quarter last Thursday night in the victory over the Chiefs. He was diagnosed with a hip pointer.

Running back Austin Ekeler has cleared concussion protocol, but he remains out of practice with a neck injury.

But it appears the Chargers will get starting running back Melvin Gordon back on the field for Saturday’s game against the Ravens after a three-game absence. Gordon (knee) was a full participant again Wednesday.

Tight end Sean Culkin (back) did not practice.