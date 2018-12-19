Larry Fitzgerald: “No clue” if Sunday is final home game

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald‘s 15th NFL season is coming to an end and players who have been around that long usually face questions about whether their careers are coming to an end as well.

Fitzgerald is no stranger to those questions and he’s typically reserved any concrete answers about his plans until after the Cardinals are done playing. That remains the case this season.

Fitzgerald told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic that he has “no clue” if Sunday’s game against the Rams is going to be his final home game, but he does know that he won’t be treating it differently than the other 232 games he’s played.

“It may. It may not,” Fitzgerald said. “NFL careers end every Sunday. I’m just blessed to be able to play the game I love. … No different than any other game. Honed in and ready to play as I have the hundreds of other times I have done it.”

Fitzgerald did say he wouldn’t play for a team other than the Cardinals despite a 3-11 season he referred to by saying ” it’s disturbing, it’s frustrating.”

When discussing his decision to play this year, Fitzgerald said on FOX Sports 910 last spring that he didn’t want to end his career with the bad taste of an 8-8 season. This year’s record tastes even worse, but the ultimate word on Fitzgerald’s plans won’t be uttered for a while.