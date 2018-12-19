LeShaun Sims ready to step in for Logan Ryan in Tennessee

Getty Images

The Titans lost a key piece of their defense in last Sunday’s 17-0 win over the Giants.

Cornerback Logan Ryan broke his leg and went on season-ending injured reserve this week as a result of the injury. His absence leaves the Titans defense without what safety Kevin Byard calls “a second coach” who was on the field for nearly 95 percent of the snaps through the first 14 games of the year.

Ryan’s absence opens the door for LeShaun Sims to play a big role on defense and Byard said the three-year vet has “held his own” when called on in the past. Sims said he plans to prepare the same way he has in the past and that he plans to lean on Ryan to help ensure the team doesn’t miss a beat as they push for a playoff spot.

“Lo’s still going to be in the building,” Sims said, via the Tennessean. “I mean I sit right next to him here, in the meeting room, so he’s still going to be helping us out and all that. … [He’s] a big influence because he’s pretty much like a coach in the classroom and on the field as well. So [to] sit next to him and pick his mind, it helps out a lot.”

Sims will get to break himself in against an underpowered Washington offense this Saturday before the Titans close the season with a more potent Colts side in a Week 17 game that may be for the AFC’s second Wild Card.