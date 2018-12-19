Lions activate Jamal Agnew to 53-player roster

Getty Images

With Jamal Agnew‘s 21-day practice window set to expire Wednesday, the Lions reinstated the cornerback to the active roster. Agnew spent the past nine weeks on injured reserve after partially tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The second-year veteran takes the roster spot opened when the Lions placed running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve.

But coach Matt Patricia was noncommittal (of course) on whether Agnew will play again this season.

“Obviously, he hasn’t played football in a long time,” Patricia said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So not really going to make any predictions there until we get a chance to take a look at him.”

Agnew earned All-Pro honors last season as a returner, and he won the starting slot cornerback job this season. He injured his knee against the Packers, though, sending him to the training room, where he worked his “ass off” trying to return.