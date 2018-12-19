Lions put Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve

Getty Images

Though it took them a bit to realize it, Kerryon Johnson became the lead back the Lions have been looking for.

They’ll know that going into 2019, because he’s done for this year.

Accoriding to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Lions are shelving the running back for the rest of the season, putting him on injured reserve.

Johnson injured his knee in November against the Panthers, and there was some thought he might return this year. But with the playoffs no longer a possibility, shutting down the rookie was the prudent play.

The second-round pick was part of a job-share much longer than he should have been earlier this year, but he still leads the team with 641 rushing yards despite missing the last four games. He averaged 5.4 yards per attempt.

When they upset the Patriots in September, he became the first Lion to post a 100-yard game since Reggie Bush in 2013.