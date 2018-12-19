Marcus Mariota dealing with a foot injury

Getty Images

As the Titans try to stay in the playoff chase, their quarterback will be trying to stay on the field.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota has a foot injury. He was limited in practice on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he fully participated.

At this point, there’s no reason to think he won’t be able to play. But if there’s any aggravation of the injury, that could be a problem for the player and his team.

The Titans host Washington on Saturday, in a battle of teams still trying to earn a spot in the postseason.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Titans were defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (knee), linebacker Sharif Finch (shoulder), linebacker Brian Orakpo (elbow), receiver Tajae Sharpe (ankle), and linebacker Wesley Woodyard (back). Limited in practice were running back David Fluellen (knee) and tight end Cole Wick (shoulder).