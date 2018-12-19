Marcus Peters on fan confrontation: “I shouldn’t have reacted like that”

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters expressed regret for his decision to confront a fan behind his team’s bench during Sunday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, Peters said he overreacted to the situation.

“It was just fan and player interaction,” he said on Wednesday. “I mean sometimes it’s a thin line between just people being disrespectful and then certain things happen. And I’m just the type of person that reacts to things like that.”

Peters had been sitting on his bench before turning to yell at a fan in the stands behind the Rams’ bench area. Video of the incident then showed Peters climbing a staircase into the stands to yell at the fan with expletives before turning around and returning to the bench.

“I shouldn’t have reacted like that, it was in the middle of the third quarter too, so things like that just happen, but I didn’t mean anything by it,” Peters said. “I mean perception says that it was Marcus Peters acting up again, but it’s whatever to me. Talked to coach about it and we move on.”

Peters got kicked off his college team at the University of Washington after repeated run-ins with Chris Petersen’s coaching staff. He would get suspended a game last year with the Kansas City Chiefs as well for an argument with a member of Andy Reid’s coaching staff. Now he’s had a incident with a fan as well.

It may be an isolated incident that as Peters suggests. However, it can certainly be viewed as a continuation of issues he’s had throughout his football career. Peters and Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the issue earlier in the week and McVay was confident the situation would have a different outcome if something similar happened again.

“I wanted to have an understanding of what was going on because all I saw was that video — not exclusive to everything else that might have taken place,” McVay said. “He and I were able to have that. I like the way that he was able to communicate to me and I trust that when those situations, if they do arise in the future, that we’ll handle it differently.”