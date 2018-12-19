Mike Williams is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Chargers’ success as a team is resulting in plenty of recognition for the players who are contributing to it. A day after seven members of L.A.’s other team made it to the Pro Bowl, receiver Mike Williams became the AFC’s offensive player of the week.

It’s no surprise; Williams scored three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) during Thursday’s 29-28 win over the Chiefs. He also scored the decisive two-point conversion, thanks to an out route from bunch formation that sufficiently confused the Kansas City defense to result in no one covering him.

For the game, Williams caught severn passes for 76 yards. His touchdown run covered 19 yards.

The outcome thrust the Chargers into the discussion for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which would in turn relegate the Chiefs to No. 5.

The 2017 top-10 pick, who had a disappointing, injury-plagued rookie season, has rebounded with 592 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. While that’s a far cry from becoming a top-five receiver, Thursday’s night performance was a huge step in the right direction.