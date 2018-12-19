Montae Nicholson benched, video shows knockout punch

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 19, 2018, 2:50 PM EST
A day after Washington safety Montae Nicholson was arrested for assault and battery, video has emerged showing the attack, and the team has announced he will not play on Saturday.

Washington coach Jon Gruden said today that Nicholson, who has played in all 14 games this season, will not be active for Saturday’s game at Tennessee. Gruden said he wasn’t sure whether the team would term it a suspension or merely keep him on the bench.

“He won’t play this week,” Gruden said. “We’ll have a discussion right after practice and then decide what to do if we’re gonna put him on a list.”

Video published by TMZ shows Nicholson punching a man and appearing to knock him unconscious, while another man tries to restrain Nicholson.

Nicholson also faces a charge of public intoxication.

16 responses to “Montae Nicholson benched, video shows knockout punch

  2. I suppose I should say “wait for all the facts to come out.” But I won’t…

    All I can say is this. These guys need to realize that they have far more to lose than the person they are beating up. They have to be able to walk away. I don’t know if it is the “keeping it real” or the “I ain’t no punk” mentality but I’m sure the guy that he knocked out did not have a single thing to lose which is why he did/said whatever he did/said.

    This is especially try in the high definition cellphone camera society that we live in. Walk away.

  3. NFL, the National Felons League. If my salary was in the millions and all I had to do is not get arrested to keep the money, I’d develop self-control in a hurry. Idiot.

  4. I mean it looks like a straight up fight in this video? Like is he being charged because he won? Or did he attack the guy & it’s just not in video?

  5. That some complete BS. I all see and know how fans are towards figures…all the trash talking and name calling prime example what happened in LA on Monday night. If you man enough to talk trash, you should be man enough to back it up. The Redskins are treating this situation as if it had something to do with domestic violence and they are wrong af for it.

  6. @whatjusthapped
    Then fans should watch what they say outta their mouths. Why is is Ok for fans to talk out the side of their necks and expect for something to happen. At the end these players are people too.

  8. If this was not self defense, you might as well kiss that career over or best case very tarnished and huge huge money to get yourself out of this one.
    It’s the football season, why are you drunk at 2am anyway?

  12. We need to stop holding and putting these players on a plateau. At the end of the day, they are regular people just like you and me, with regular problems that we all go through. They aint no different than you and me. They put their pants on the same way you do…one leg at a time.

  13. Nicholson really got screwed this season with the signing of Clinton-Dix. Defense hasn’t been the same since he was benched. Decision makers in Washington have really shown their colors this season. Also, what is with the constant screen calls on 3rd and distance? It is so predictable, my friend’s kids were calling it out before every play last week.

  15. “Knock out punch”? Come on. Watch the video again. It looks like he overthrew at him and grazed him. The last thing he needs right now is the reputation that he’s Tyson. But, like it was said so many times already…nothing good happens after midnight. And now after this goes to court both him and his GF will be broke!

  16. Knocking a guy out in the street is SO dangerous. You can go from an assault charge to a manslaughter rap very easily when the dudes head bounces off the asphalt. Stupid move regardless though…

