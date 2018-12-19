Montae Nicholson benched, video shows knockout punch

Getty Images

A day after Washington safety Montae Nicholson was arrested for assault and battery, video has emerged showing the attack, and the team has announced he will not play on Saturday.

Washington coach Jon Gruden said today that Nicholson, who has played in all 14 games this season, will not be active for Saturday’s game at Tennessee. Gruden said he wasn’t sure whether the team would term it a suspension or merely keep him on the bench.

“He won’t play this week,” Gruden said. “We’ll have a discussion right after practice and then decide what to do if we’re gonna put him on a list.”

Video published by TMZ shows Nicholson punching a man and appearing to knock him unconscious, while another man tries to restrain Nicholson.

Nicholson also faces a charge of public intoxication.