Nathan Peterman signing with the Raiders practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on December 19, 2018, 2:22 PM EST
Jon Gruden was enthusiastic about quarterback Nathan Peterman’s potential when Peterman was entering the league in 2017 and Gruden was still in his former job as an analyst for ESPN.

Gruden is now the head coach of the Raiders and he’ll now have a chance to see if he can coax something out of Peterman, who he called the most pro-ready quarterback in the 2017 class. According to multiple reports, the Raiders have signed Peterman after working him out on Wednesday.

Peterman did not do anything during his time in Buffalo that made it seem like Gruden’s pre-draft analysis was on the mark. The Bills made Peterman a fifth-round pick last year and he made four starts and eight overall appearances before being released earlier this year. Peterman completed 52.3 percent of his 130 passes and had a 3:12 touchdown to interception ratio.

Those results didn’t stop other teams from working out Peterman since his release and the Raiders may have moved now in order to get in front of any teams that might have added Peterman to their 90-man offseason roster. Having Peterman on hand for the offseason would give Gruden a chance to develop the skills he raved about in 2017 into something that makes any future appearances less painful to watch for fans of Peterman’s team.

UPDATE 2:34 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Peterman has signed to Oakland’s practice squad.

  4. Normally, if the Raiders signed a crap QB I would say “What Nate Peterman is not available.” because he is the worst QB in modern memory………but now I can’t because we signed Nate Peterman. I hate you Gruden.

  6. Gruden is in a no lose position here. Being a Bills fan I saw glimpses of potential from Peterman. People forget that he was really nothing more than a rookie himself and he was thrown into some really tough situations and had some really bad luck. Not to mention that he really had no talent around him. I wish him all the best and hope a change of scenery and some good coaching will bring out that potential.

  8. Peterman did not done anything during his time in Buffalo that made it seem like Gruden’s pre-draft analysis was on the mark.

    ———————————–

    Peterman did too done (see what I did there) something during his time in Buffalo. He played well enough in practice to encourage the Bills staff to continue putting him out there in games… despite the results, or lack of, that they were getting in games from him.

  9. SWFLPC.INC says:
    December 19, 2018 at 2:26 pm
    Mark Geragos definitely demands an explanation

    ——————-
    The notion that anyone hiring someone not represented by Geragos owes Geragos an explanation is laughable. I realize Garagos thinks differently, but its still laughable.

  10. I wish him all the best and hope a change of scenery and some good coaching will bring out that potential.

    – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

    He’s not going to get good coaching from Chucky. Gruden has failed to develop any young talent. Peterman woul have been better off sitting behind Brady, Rodgers, or somebody. Just watching those guys up close would be better coaching than he is going to get.

  12. Nothing to lose by the Raiders here. Peterman is young and adding him as a developmental QB saves you a draft pick that you might had spent on a late round QB. If he shows potential, you keep him as a backup, if he doesn’t you cut him, simple as that.

  14. This couldn’t be any more perfect. The worst franchise and the worst QB, a match made in heaven. Can he throw the ball? Yes, yes he can…most of the time to the other team.

    Just fold this franchise. They will never find a city that actually wants them.

  16. For all the “this proves Kaepernick’s case” crowd, this is apples-to-oranges.

    First of all, Peterman is no doubt signing for the minimum salary; as I recall Kaepernick turned down $7mil from Denver. Second, Peterman can be signed as a young project that overtime may develop into at least a decent backup; as an older veteran I think we’ve already seen Kaepernick’s ceiling.

    The two scenarios are completely different.

  17. The guy is clearly a practice and workout warrior. He shows coaches enough to make them think he can play but then in games he can’t. Those complaining about the lack of talent around him forget that last season he was on a playoff team and this year Josh Allen is doing fine with the same talent Peterman failed with earlier this season. At some point you have to realize that just because a guy practices well doesn’t mean he can translate that into real games.

  19. “Nathan the key to good Quarterbacking is to throw to the guys in uniforms and helmets that match your own.” -John Gruden, QB guru

