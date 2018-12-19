Nathan Peterman to work out for Raiders

Getty Images

The next stop on the Nathan Peterman workout tour will be Oakland.

Peterman, who worked out for the Buccaneers on Tuesday and has previously worked out for the Broncos, will next work out for the Raiders, according to Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com.

The report describes Raiders coach Jon Gruden as “very high on” Peterman, although it’s hard to imagine how anyone who has seen Peterman play could actually be high on him. Peterman has been the worst quarterback in the NFL over the last two seasons, with three touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 32.5.

The Bills cut Peterman last month and he’s been out of the NFL since. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some team pick Peterman up in the offseason, when there are 90-player rosters and teams are looking for an extra arm to work with their receivers. It would be very surprising to see Peterman ever land on a 53-player roster again, however, and it would be shocking to see any team actually trust him to play in a regular-season game.