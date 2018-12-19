NFL TV viewership up 9 percent for Week 15

Getty Images

The NFL continued to see improved television viewership in Week 15.

Overall viewership for the eight broadcast windows — Thursday night on FOX and NFL Network, two Saturday games on NFL Network, two games Sunday afternoon on CBS, one game Sunday afternoon on FOX, Sunday night on NBC and Monday night on ESPN — were up 9 percent compared to the same broadcast windows in 2017, via Sports Media Watch.

The most-watched game of the week was Patriots-Steelers on CBS, which drew 24.57 million viewers. That was actually down from last year, when CBS also showed Patriots-Steelers and drew 26.883 million viewers. But that decline was offset by double-digit increases for FOX and for CBS’s early Sunday game, and by the huge increase for ESPN on Monday night.

The NFL’s ratings have rebounded this season after two years of declines, and in a year when many of the other staples of broadcast television have seen audience decline, that’s good news for the league.