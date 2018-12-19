Nine teams have playoff clinching scenarios in Week 16

The Saints, Rams, Cowboys, Seahawks, Vikings, Chiefs, Texans, Patriots and Steelers can all clinch either playoff berths, divisions or seeds this week.
Those nine teams all have scenarios that would allow them to clinch something, be it home-field advantage, a first-round bye, a division or a playoff berth.
The Bears have already clinched their division, and the Chargers have already clinched a playoff berth, but they have no further clinching scenarios in Week 16.
Here are the Week 16 playoff scenarios, as distributed by the NFL:
NFC
CLINCHED:
Los Angeles Rams – NFC West division title
New Orleans Saints – NFC South division title
Chicago Bears – NFC North division title
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (12-2) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-5-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
New Orleans clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
NO win OR
NO tie + LAR loss or tie OR
CHI loss or tie + LAR loss
New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:
NO tie OR
CHI loss or tie OR
LAR loss
LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-3) (at Arizona (3-11), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)
Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:
LAR win + CHI loss or tie OR
LAR tie + CHI loss
DALLAS COWBOYS (8-6) (vs. Tampa Bay (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
DAL win OR
DAL tie + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR
PHI loss + WAS loss
Dallas clinches a playoff berth with:
DAL tie + MIN loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-6) (vs. Kansas City (11-3), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:
SEA win + WAS loss or tie OR
SEA win or tie + MIN loss OR
SEA win + SEA clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over WAS OR
SEA win + MIN tie + SEA clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over MIN OR
SEA tie + WAS loss + PHI loss or tie
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-6-1) (at Detroit (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:
MIN win+ PHI loss or tie + WAS loss
AFC
CLINCHED:
Kansas City Chiefs – Playoff berth
Los Angeles Chargers – Playoff berth
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-3) (at Seattle (8-6), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
KC win + LAC loss
Kansas City clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
KC win + LAC loss + HOU loss or tie OR
KC win + LAC loss + KC clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU
HOUSTON TEXANS (10-4) (at Philadelphia (7-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
HOU win or tie OR
IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie
Houston clinches a first-round bye with:
HOU win + NE loss or tie OR
HOU tie + NE loss
Houston clinches a playoff berth with:
BAL loss or tie OR
PIT loss OR
TEN loss or tie + HOU clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over BAL
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5) (vs. Buffalo (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
NE win or tie OR
MIA loss or tie
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-5-1) (at New Orleans (12-2), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
PIT win + BAL loss or tie OR
PIT tie + BAL loss
Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:
PIT win + IND loss + TEN loss