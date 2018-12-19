Nine teams have playoff clinching scenarios in Week 16

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 19, 2018, 11:16 AM EST
The Saints, Rams, Cowboys, Seahawks, Vikings, Chiefs, Texans, Patriots and Steelers can all clinch either playoff berths, divisions or seeds this week.

Those nine teams all have scenarios that would allow them to clinch something, be it home-field advantage, a first-round bye, a division or a playoff berth.

The Bears have already clinched their division, and the Chargers have already clinched a playoff berth, but they have no further clinching scenarios in Week 16.

Here are the Week 16 playoff scenarios, as distributed by the NFL:

NFC

CLINCHED:
Los Angeles Rams – NFC West division title
New Orleans Saints – NFC South division title
Chicago Bears – NFC North division title

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (12-2) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-5-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

New Orleans clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

NO win OR
NO tie + LAR loss or tie OR
CHI loss or tie + LAR loss

New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:

NO tie OR
CHI loss or tie OR
LAR loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-3) (at Arizona (3-11), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:

LAR win + CHI loss or tie OR
LAR tie + CHI loss

DALLAS COWBOYS (8-6) (vs. Tampa Bay (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

DAL win OR
DAL tie + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR
PHI loss + WAS loss

Dallas clinches a playoff berth with:

DAL tie + MIN loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-6) (vs. Kansas City (11-3), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:

SEA win + WAS loss or tie OR
SEA win or tie + MIN loss OR
SEA win + SEA clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over WAS OR
SEA win + MIN tie + SEA clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over MIN OR
SEA tie + WAS loss + PHI loss or tie

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-6-1) (at Detroit (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:

MIN win+ PHI loss or tie + WAS loss

AFC

CLINCHED:
Kansas City Chiefs – Playoff berth
Los Angeles Chargers – Playoff berth

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-3) (at Seattle (8-6), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

KC win + LAC loss

Kansas City clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

KC win + LAC loss + HOU loss or tie OR
KC win + LAC loss + KC clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU

HOUSTON TEXANS (10-4) (at Philadelphia (7-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

HOU win or tie OR
IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie

Houston clinches a first-round bye with:

HOU win + NE loss or tie OR
HOU tie + NE loss

Houston clinches a playoff berth with:

BAL loss or tie OR
PIT loss OR
TEN loss or tie + HOU clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over BAL

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5) (vs. Buffalo (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

NE win or tie OR
MIA loss or tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-5-1) (at New Orleans (12-2), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

PIT win + BAL loss or tie OR
PIT tie + BAL loss

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

PIT win + IND loss + TEN loss

