Panthers aren’t putting Cam Newton on IR, will add a quarterback

Getty Images

Cam Newton won’t be playing again this year, but they aren’t putting him on injured reserve.

Via the team’s official website, Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said the plan was to simply deactivate Newton the next two weeks.

They will have to make a roster move later this week, since Taylor Heinicke is the only other quarterback on their 53-man roster at the moment.

Heinicke has thrown four passes this season, including a couple of Hail Mary attempts that Newton couldn’t attempt because his shoulder didn’t allow him to propel a ball that far in the air. Along with one attempt with the Texans in 2017, the backup will get more work this week than in his career.

Heinicke’s background with offensive coordinator Norv Turner (in Minnesota) was the reason they held onto him this year.

Hurney said the plan was to promote Kyle Allen from their practice squad so they’d have two.