Panthers put Graham Gano on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Panthers signed Chandler Catanzaro a couple of weeks ago to give themselves another kicking option while Graham Gano dealt with a left knee injury and Catanzaro has been called into action for the team’s last two games.

Catanzaro will hold onto the job for the team’s next two games as well.

The Panthers announced on Wednesday that Gano has been placed on injured reserve. Gano went 14-of-16 on field goals and 30-of-33 on extra points for Carolina this season.

This was his seventh year in Carolina and he’s set for several more years after signing a four-year deal with the team in March.

Catanzaro has made both field goals and all three extra points he’s tried in his two games with the Panthers. He opened the year with the Buccaneers and missed eight kicks in nine games before being released.