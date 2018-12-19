Patrick Peterson joins Barry Sanders as youngest players to eight Pro Bowls

Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson was named to his eighth Pro Bowl on Tuesday, putting him in some very elite company.

Peterson is 28 years, 5 months old, the same age Barry Sanders was when he was named to his eighth Pro Bowl. The two of them are the two youngest players ever to be named to eight Pro Bowls.

Jim Brown, who was 28 years, 10 months old when named to his eighth Pro Bowl, is the only other player to be named to eight Pro Bowl teams before turning 29. Peterson, Sanders and Brown were already the only players to get to seven Pro Bowls before turning 28, and the three of them plus Emmitt Smith were the only players to get to six Pro Bowls before turning 27.

Although it’s been a down year for the Cardinals, one that had Peterson acknowledging he considered seeking a trade. But Peterson has more recently said he wants to be part of a rebuilding effort in Arizona. Perhaps one that sees him get to the next three Pro Bowls, which would make him the first player ever to reach 11 Pro Bowls by age 31.