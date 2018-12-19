Patriots are surprisingly healthy after 14 games

Getty Images

The Patriots have had bad luck on the field in recent weeks, but they have had good luck when it comes to staying healthy.

On the first workday in advance of a key Week 16 home game against the Bills, the injury report contains only one name. Linebacker Brandon King was limited in practice on Wednesday with a knee injury.

No other names appear on the injury report, which is sort of amazing given that no one is really 100 percent after 14 games. But that’s great news for the Patriots, who are being written off by many but who have one thing that every other AFC contender doesn’t: Extensive playoff appearance.

The Patriots have been to three of the last four Super Bowls, and quarterback Tom Brady has 37 career postseason starts, more than two full seasons of extra games. The Patriots, despite any potential flaws on the roster, are far less likely to be freaked out by the single-elimination nature of their January games. That, combined with the fact that so many have written them off already, could make them very dangerous.