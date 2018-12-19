Pete Carroll hoping K.J. Wright can return this week for Seahawks

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright has been limited to just three games played this season due to knee injuries that have keep sidelined for most the year.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Wright is nearing a possible return to the field and the Seahawks are hopeful he’ll have a chance to return to the lineup this Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“K.J.’s going to practice this week and we’ll see how he does,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday.

Wright injured his knee in pregame warmups before the team’s preseason game in Minnesota in August. He missed the first six games of the season before returning after the team’s bye week to play in the next three games against the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. However, Wright was again sidelined in the Rams game as the knee continued to be problematic.

After being away from the team two weeks ago to seek additional treatment, Wright was able to return to limited participation in practice at the end of last week. Wright responded well to the workload and is expected to do more this week.

“He did really well. It’s all positive right now,” Carroll said.

“The ramping up has worked just fine and he’s ready to go (in practice). We’re thinking if the week goes well, he’s got a chance to play – which he’s really excited about, we’ll see what happens. But we really won’t know until the day we go and then the next day and the next day as we know. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for him.”

Seattle has used four different players at Wright’s weak-side linebacker spot this season in trying to cover his absence. Mychal Kendricks, Austin Calitro, Barkevious Mingo and Shaquem Griffin have all taken snaps at the spot with Wright sidelined.