Philip Rivers: “Heck of a challenge” facing Eric Weddle, Ravens defense

Getty Images

Philip Rivers and Eric Weddle faced off against each other many times on the practice field over the years, but Saturday will mark the first time they do it in a regular season game.

Weddle left the Chargers for the Ravens in 2016 and he’ll be at safety as the Ravens try to stop the Chargers quarterback from continuing his impressive season. Rivers said that Weddle and the Ravens present “a heck of a challenge” and discussed the possibility that Weddle will be able to pick up on any tells he gleaned over the years.

“I’ll find out” Rivers said, via NBC San Diego. “We’ll find out early on. We’ll find out early on how much of that will go on. I mean, that would go on about every day, multiple times a day on the practice field, you know? Of course, you could hear a little bit then, it’s just us on the practice field. I think, again, I don’t want to make too much of it. I don’t imagine he’s going to overanalyze everything he hears. He knows that I know that he knows, you know what I mean? And vice versa.”

The Chargers have already booked a playoff spot while the Ravens’ chances of doing the same will have a lot to do with whether they’re able to hold Rivers in check this weekend.