Ravens rush defense ready for challenge of Melvin Gordon

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon said he was looking forward to returning this week, so he could “knock off some rust.”

The Ravens might be thinking of knocking something else off of him, and have shown the ability to do so.

Via Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens relish the challenge of facing star backs, and have done well against them.

They lead the league in total defense and are third against the run, and have allowed just one 100-yard rusher all season (James Conner, 107, Nov. 4).

“He’s a good back,” Ravens strong safety Tony Jefferson said after Tuesday’s walkthrough. “He’s fast, strong. But I think for us, we’ve just got to stop the run regardless of who’s back there. I know that he’s a little banged up or has been. We’ve just got to play good defense and stop the run.”

Since Conner’s big game, the Ravens have become much stingier, allowing just 65.6 rushing yards per game over the last five weeks.