Report: Panthers parking Cam Newton

Getty Images

Apparently after Ron Rivera met with team doctors and athletic training staff and Cam Newton himself, he changed his mind.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers plan is to sit their ailing quarterback, who is not practicing today.

Newton’s shoulder has been an issue most of the season, and his ability to throw deep effectively never really came all the way back after his March 2017 shoulder surgery.

That means Taylor Heinicke will start this week against the Falcons, since he’s the only other quarterback on their 53-man roster. They have Kyle Allen on their practice squad, but they haven’t made a roster move yet.