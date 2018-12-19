Reports: Carson Wentz had separate back issue in college

Getty Images

Now that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with yet another injury, people are taking a look at as much of his medical file as they can get their hands on — even if that means going back to high school injuries.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN.com, Wentz had a separate stress fracture in his back, which was discovered during his redshirt freshman year at North Dakota State. That one was from his adolescence, and is unrelated to the current issue which kept him out last week and could sideline him the rest of the regular season (since he’s already been declared out for this week).

They’re not putting him on injured reserve, since there’s still some chance at the playoffs. Coach Doug Pederson also said Wentz didn’t need surgery for the current problem.

The Philadelphia Daily News also reported that the medical report distributed to teams at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine referred to a healed stress fracture in his back.

He also missed last year’s Super Bowl run following his late-season knee injury, which obviously has nothing to do with any of the other issues.

But it does create a list of reasonable concerns the Eagles have to consider, when they start thinking about how to handle his future contracts and how much they invest in having backups.