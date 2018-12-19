Robbie Gould is the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The 49ers dealt their divisional rivals from Seattle an overtime loss last Sunday and kicker Robbie Gould had a big role in making that happen.

Gould made four field goals, including the game-winner, and two extra points as the 49ers beat the Seahawks 26-23. The win kept the Seahawks from clinching a playoff berth, which is a bright spot in a season short on them for the 49ers.

The six made kicks were enough to land Gould notice as the NFC special teams player of the week.

Last Sunday’s work leaves him 29-of-30 on field goals and 24-of-26 on extra points for the year and he’s now 68-of-71 on field goals since joining the 49ers before the 2017 season. He’s set for free agency this offseason and that kind of accuracy should lead to a nice deal whether he stays put or makes a move this offseason.