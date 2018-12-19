Ron Rivera: Cam Newton “disappointed,” but understood our thinking

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that quarterback Cam Newton will not play against the Falcons this Sunday due to the right shoulder injury that’s been hampering him in recent weeks.

Rivera said that the decision to start Taylor Heinicke was made after consultations with the medical staff, General Manager Marty Hurney and team owner David Tepper about what gave the team the best chance to win this week. Rivera said Newton was “disappointed” about the decision, but understood the team’s thinking.

Rivera did not delve into details of Newton’s condition, but added that Newton will not be placed on injured reserve and said “crazy enough things could happen” in reference to Newton playing in Week 17.

Given this week’s decision and the Panthers’ record, it seems much likelier that Newton will remain out of action and make his next game appearance during the 2019 season.