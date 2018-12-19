Saints become fourth NFL team to forge a casino partnership

Getty Images

The Saints will be doing business with one of the biggest residents of Sin City.

Joining with the New Orleans Pelicans, the NBA franchise owned by Saints owner Gayle Benson, the Saints have launched a casino partnership with Harrah’s New Orleans.

“We are proud to align ourselves with a brand such as Harrah’s New Orleans Casino that is an industry leader not only nationally but on a local level as well,” Saints and Pelicans president Dennis Lauscha said in a release. “Located in the heart of Downtown New Orleans, Harrah’s vision for development and commitment to the city mirror that of the Saints and Pelicans and we could not be happier about this partnership.”

The Cowboys, Raiders, and Jets also have started casino partnerships in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court opened the floodgates for legalized sports wagering, to be established on a state-by-state basis.

The multi-year partnership begins in 2019. That’s the same year during which Louisiana is expected to legalize wagering on sporting events.

Eight states have legalized wagering on sports, with seven joining Nevada in the seven months since the green light was given to this specific form of gambling.