Saints designate Ted Ginn to return from IR

Getty Images

The Saints designated receiver Ted Ginn to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Nick Underhill of The Advocate reports.

It starts a 21-day window for the Saints to add Ginn to the 53-player roster or he will revert back to injured reserve.

The Saints placed Ginn on injured reserve Oct. 19 with a knee injury. He has not played since a Week Four game against the Giants, with Wednesday marking Ginn’s first practice in more than two months.

Ginn caught 12 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Saints already returned Tommylee Lewis from injured reserve, leaving them with no more designations for the season.