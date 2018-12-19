Senators Hatch, Schumer introduce bipartisan federal sports betting bill

December 19, 2018
As other sports leagues flailed through state-by-state lobbying efforts regarding legalized wagering, the NFL opted to focus on the one legislative body that can bind all states.

On Wednesday, the federal government moved closer to regulating sports wagering via the introduction in the Senate of a bipartisan bill to that effect. Senators Orrin Hatch (R-UT; pictured) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have introduced the Sports Wagering Market Integrity Act of 2018, aimed at establishing “world-class safety measures to protect consumers, preserve the integrity of sporting events, and ensure the propriety of the sports wagering market.”

Among other things, the bill would place minimum standards on sports wagering, including the prohibition of betting on amateur events other than the Olympics or college sports and the prevention of betting by people under 21 and “athletes, coaches, officials, and others associated with sports organizations.”

The bill also would require that “sports wagering operators use data provided or licensed by sports organizations to determine the outcome of sports wagers through 2024, and set requirements for data used thereafter.” And there’s the obvious revenue stream for the NFL and other sports leagues, since they would be providing that “data” not for free.

“Without continued federal guidance and oversight, we are very concerned that sports leagues and state governments alone will not be able to fully protect the integrity of sporting contests and guard against the harms Congress has long recognized as being associated with sports betting,” NFL executive V.P. of communications and public affairs Jocelyn Moore said in a statement. “Rather than preventing states from making policy choices about whether or not to allow sports betting, the Sports Wagering Market Integrity Act would ensure that all state-sanctioned sports betting is conducted pursuant to core standards that protect consumers, guard against problem gambling and gambling by our nation’s youth, and uphold the integrity of sporting contests.”

And, obviously, create a way that the NFL and other leagues will make money from the sports wagering operators (by providing official data), which will become the extra gravy on top of the gravy the NFL will earn via sponsorships and partnerships and ultimately utilizing their official websites and apps as the gateway for the placement of bets, both before and during games.

15 responses to “Senators Hatch, Schumer introduce bipartisan federal sports betting bill

  2. Sports integrity AKA we want our piece of the pie. The feds no integrity, they are politicians all they see are the dollar signs.

  4. “Without continued federal guidance and oversight, we are very concerned that sports leagues and state governments alone will not be able to fully protect the integrity of sporting contests and guard against the harms Congress has long recognized as being associated with sports betting”

    Honestly who read that without their sides bursting.

  5. Yeah, because this is a High Priority on the WORTHLESS Congress and Senate’s docket. How about protecting our Country and focusing on making REAL, TANGIBLE CHANGES to the Current DISASTER that is Washington

  7. This infuriates me. Congress has no mandate nor any constitutional authority to protect the integrity of sporting events. None.

    Congress’s only justification for getting involved would be if gambling had been legalized across state lines. It’s not. Each state is setting up its own operation. This is why casinos are regulated by the State Gaming Commissions in the states in which they operate.

    Schumer was quoted as saying He “knew that Congress had an obligation to ensure that the integrity of the games we love was never compromised”.

    Actually, Senator, no such obligation exists and, in fact, the 10th Amendment prohibits Congress from getting involved since it is not a case of inter-state commerce.

    Not like Congress cares a whit about following the Constitution, but hopefully a court somewhere down the line will.

  8. Hey look, something else we can screw up.

    Government involvement is almost guaranteed to screw this up like everything else they touch. On the other hand that isn’t much different than the NFL commish so maybe it will be a wash.

  11. Hatch is leaving office in a week and a half…why is he introducing anything?

    I mean…don’t a lot of these betting regulations already exist in one form or another?

  13. At least it takes away time from Congress providing handouts to the gigantic corporations ripping off the system with offshore tax havens and shelters and trying to take away the benefits you’ve earned and paid for, for Social Security and Medicare.

  15. “Among other things, the bill would place minimum standards on sports wagering, including the prohibition of betting on amateur events other than the Olympics or college sports and the prevention of betting by people under 21 and “athletes, coaches, officials, and others associated with sports organizations.”

    Why does the government care? Well we know that answer because NFL Lobbyists tell ($$$) the government how to care and why to care. Besides legalizing it, there does not need to be any regulation whatsoever. Just give it the federal ok and let the states decide how they want to administer it.

