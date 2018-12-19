Terron Armstead now has knee injury, too, but has limited practice

Getty Images

The Saints are banged up in the offensive line, with five linemen listed on their injury report.

Center Max Unger (concussion) and left tackle Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) missed practice Wednesday. Left guard Andrus Peat (shoulder) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) were limited.

The Saints added a knee injury to starting left tackle Terron Armstead, who has missed the past five games with a a pectoral injury. He was limited Wednesday as he was the past two Wednesdays.

He has not played since tearing his pectoral in Week 10 against the Bengals but made the Pro Bowl as a starter anyway.

“I plan on coming back ASAP,” Armstead said, via Nick Underhill of The Advocate. “Whenever I’m able, I can functionally do my job, I’m out there.”

Punter Thomas Morstead (left ankle) was limited on Wednesday after being hit on an attempted blocked punt Monday night.