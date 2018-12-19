Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn named AFC special teams player of week

Getty Images

The Texans got back to their winning ways last week, and their steady kicker was a big part of that.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn was named AFC special teams player of the week, after a perfect day against the Jets.

Fairbairn hit all five field goals and both extra points in the win, which helped them get back into position for a playoff bye, after their nine-game win streak was snapped by the Colts the week before.

It was his second five-field goal game of the year, after doing the same against the Browns two weeks ago. He’s 34-of-39 on field goals this season.