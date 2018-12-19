Tyron Smith: I feel like I can always do so much better

Getty Images

Tyron Smith is tied for sixth among offensive tackles for the most penalties with eight. He has six holding penalties, which is tied for first at his position. Pro Football Focus ranks him 14th among offensive tackles this season.

Yet, earn it or not, Smith was voted to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl. That ties him with Rayfield Wright for the most by a Cowboys offensive tackle.

In fact, he was elected a starter on the NFC squad.

“It’s extremely meaningful,” said Smith, who turned 28 last week. “For me, I still feel like I’ve got a long way to go. I’ve still got a long way to go in my career and [time to] see how many I can get.”

Smith agrees he’s had better seasons.

He was voted All-Pro in 2014 and 2016. He will not earn that honor again this season.

“For me, I feel like I can do always do so much better,” Smith said. “Right now, I feel like I’m trying to clean up things as the season goes and as each week goes. I think we just try to clean up everything and just try to move on.”

Smith blames some of his holding calls on officials not understanding his technique, with four of his holds coming the past two games.

Smith admits he gets “frustrated” but explains what he’s doing to officials who “hopefully understand.”

“For me, I can’t think too much about,” he said. “I’ve got to clean up anything they see. But also I can’t change up too much of my technique. I’ve got to keep playing exactly who I am.”