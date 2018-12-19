Washington places Danny Johnson on IR, promotes Jeremy Reaves

Getty Images

Washington placed cornerback Danny Johnson on injured reserve Wednesday.

Johnson injured his finger in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. He played 67 snaps on defense and 261 on special teams this season.

Washington promoted defensive back Jeremy Reaves to take Johnson’s spot on the roster.

Reaves originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama in May. Philadelphia waived him out of the preseason.

The team also announced it signed defensive back Jack Tocho to the practice squad.