Washington places Montae Nicholson on non-football injury list

Getty Images

Jay Gruden had already announced that Washington was benching Montae Nicholson for Saturday’s game against the Titans after video emerged of the fight that led to the safety’s arrest. The team took it a step further Wednesday afternoon, placing Nicholson on the non-football injury list.

It assures that Nicholson will not play again this season.

Nicholson, a second-year player, started the first seven games and played 440 defensive snaps. He lost his job when the team traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and has played only 26 defensive snaps since Clinton-Dix’s arrival.

Nicholson has not played any defensive snaps the past four weeks, though he has played on special teams.

A 39-second TMZ video shows Nicholson punching a man, appearing to knock him unconscious, while another man tries to restrain Nicholson.

Loudoun County police charged Nicholson with assault and battery and public intoxication.

“I haven’t talked to him,” Washington linebacker Mason Foster said, via John Keim of ESPN. “He’s going through a lot. I don’t really know the details. I’ll support him fully and wholeheartedly, man. That’s my brother.”