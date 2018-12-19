Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Patriots QB Tom Brady‘s completion percentage, yards per pass, total yards, touchdowns and passer rating are all down compared to last year, while his interceptions are up.

Jets QB Sam Darnold has thrown an NFL-high 15 interceptions.

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard has seven interceptions, tied for most in the NFL.

Bills OLB Matt Milano has three fumble recoveries, tied for the most in the NFL.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has fumbled seven times on rushing attempts, most in the NFL.

Bengals WR Alex Erickson has an NFL-best five kickoff returns of 40 yards or longer.

Browns P Britton Colquitt‘s punts have been returned for an NFL-worst 395 yards.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has completed 388 passes and thrown 580 passes, both league highs.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has been sacked an NFL-high 52 times.

Titans WR Darius Jennings is averaging an NFL-best 34.0 yards per kickoff return.

Colts QB Andrew Luck has a career-high 98.4 passer rating.

The Jaguars are 7-11 in games Leonard Fournette has played and 5-5 in games he has missed in the two years since drafting him.

Broncos K Brandon McManus is an NFL-best 33-for-33 on extra points.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL with 4,543 passing yards.

Raiders TE Jared Cook has a career-high 848 receiving yards.

Chargers RBs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are both averaging more than five yards a carry.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has an NFL-high 286 carries for 1,349 yards.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has an NFL-high 14 carries of 20 yards or longer and six carries of 40 yards or longer.

Washington P Tress Way has 39 punts inside the 20-yard line and no touchbacks.

Eagles QB Nick Foles has just one touchdown pass this season, while Carson Wentz has 21.

Bears RB Tarik Cohen has an NFL-best 413 punt return yards.

Lions RB LeGarrette Blount averages 2.8 yards per carry, while Kerryon Johnson averages 5.4 yards per carry behind the same offensive line.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is completing a career-high 70.5 percent of his passes.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has an NFL-high 14 passes of 40 yards or longer.

Falcons WR Julio Jones is leading the NFL with 1,511 receiving yards.

Panthers QB Cam Newton needs one more rushing touchdown to get five touchdowns for his eighth consecutive season.

Saints WR Michael Thomas has an NFL-high 109 catches.

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin has four fumbles, most of any wide receiver in the NFL.

Cardinals DE Chandler Jones has 40 sacks since the Patriots traded him, most in the NFL in the last three years.

49ers QB Nick Mullens was this week’s best quarterback, according to the stats at Football Outsiders.

Rams RB Todd Gurley has an NFL-high 17 rushing touchdowns.

Seahawks P Michael Dickson has an NFL-high 44.2-yard net average.