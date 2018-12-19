Xavier Su’a-Filo expects to play Sunday

Getty Images

Cowboys left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo couldn’t see out of his injured left eye for 24 hours after having it poked during Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

“You’re just afraid of the unknown and wondering why your eye can’t open,” Su’a-Filo said. “Once you figure it out, then you’re good. It’s nice when you get it open, and realize you can see and your eyeball is fine.”

Su’a-Filo wore sunglasses in the locker room Wednesday with swelling and bruising visible around his eye. He said his vision is “getting there” but has no issues with depth perception or peripheral vision.

Su’a-Filo expects to play Sunday against the Bucs.

Su’a-Filo was limited in practice Wednesday. He wore a visor, which he will wear the rest of the season.

Starting right guard Zack Martin, who missed the first game of his career Sunday with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, remained out of practice. Defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) and tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) also didn’t practice Wednesday.

Receiver Tavon Austin (groin), receiver Cole Beasley (foot) and linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) were limited.

Cornerback Anthony Brown (hand) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) were full participants.