Adam Gase on Laremy Tunsil Pro Bowl snub: “He’s the best tackle in football”

Getty Images

Dolphins coach Adam Gase is not happy that his left tackle, Laremy Tunsil, didn’t make the Pro Bowl.

“I think he’s the best tackle in football,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “I was shocked. Because without him, we can’t do anything. He’s on an island every play, every game. And he knows it. You tell him, ‘This is what we’re doing protection-wise. You’re on your own.’”

Tunsil thought the Dolphins’ lack of national television appearances may have kept his name off people’s minds.

“Y’all tell me,” Tunsil said. “I don’t know. I really don’t know. I guess I’m not that popular. . . . It doesn’t matter. It does, but s— happens. It happens. They’re all great players. I wish them the best and continue to go from there.”

Tunsil is in his third season after the Dolphins chose him in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, and the fact that his coach thinks he’s the best in the NFL ought to mean more to him than a Pro Bowl.