Alex Boone visits the #PFTPM podcast

Getty Images

After a nine-year career as an NFL offensive lineman, Alex Boone has plenty of things to say. And he said plenty of things during a Thursday visit to the #PFTPM podcast.

Boone talked about the marijuana policy, offensive line play, defending against Aaron Donald, blocking Ndamukong Suh, past struggles against the Seahawks’ defensive front, and much more.

It’s worth a listen. And a look. Because Boone managed to find a Christmas sweater that fits his Green Giant frame.

The video of Boone’s appearance via FaceTime is embedded in this post. For the podcast (recent episodes included a return visit with Mark Leibovich for some football and non-football talk), click here.