Bills have no Pro Bowlers, which they call “embarrassing” and “BS”

The Bills were, along with the Raiders and Buccaneers, the only teams without a Pro Bowler. Some in Buffalo aren’t happy about that.

Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka thought the snubs reflected badly on the team.

“Nobody made the Pro Bowl?” Hauschka said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “That’s embarrassing.”

The Bills’ offense and special teams are among the worst in the NFL, but their defense is among the best: They’re first in the NFL in passing yards allowed, second in total yards allowed, third in yards per play allowed and fourth in first downs allowed. Surely someone should have made the Pro Bowl off that defense?

“I think it’s BS, to be honest. If you look at the production that our guys have had and the numbers. As a whole, our defense has played phenomenal and it’s one of the top-ranked defenses in the league,” wide receiver Zay Jones said. “I know that Kyle [Williams] and Jerry [Hughes] were alternates, and not to say that that’s anything to look down on, but to have guys not be in the Pro Bowl, I think is crap. In my personal opinion Tre'Davious White should be in the conversation, Jerry should be in the conversation, Kyle and Lorenzo [Alexander] should definitely both be Pro Bowlers. Jordan Poyer – I know Micah Hyde was previously. It’s frustrating because I see the work these guys put in day in and day out and to get snubbed like that, I don’t agree with that at all.”

The Bills got off to such an ugly start this season that a lot of people haven’t noticed that they’re actually playing reasonably well since getting rid of Nathan Peterman: They’ve won three of their last five games, one started by Matt Barkley and four started by Josh Allen. When they have a competent quarterback, their defense is good enough for them to be competitive. Unfortunately, by the time they got a competent quarterback, Pro Bowl voters weren’t paying attention.