Brian Orakpo out, but Kenny Vaccaro set to play for Titans

Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo said earlier this week that his injured elbow was getting better and that he hoped he would get back in the lineup against Washington this Saturday.

Orakpo is going to have to wait at least one more week to resume his season. The Titans ruled Orakpo out on Thursday after he missed practice for the third straight day.

The Titans also ruled out linebacker Sharif Finch with a shoulder injury, which leaves Jayon Brown, Wesley Woodyard, Derrick Morgan, Kamalei Correa and Rashaan Evans among the options at linebacker.

While the defense will be missing Orakpo, safety Kenny Vaccaro will be available. Vaccaro missed last Sunday’s win with a concussion, but was a full participant in practice the last two days and didn’t get an injury designation for this week.