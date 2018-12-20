Browns OL coach Bob Wylie breaks ankle in practice

Getty Images

Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie, who became a star in Hard Knocks, broke his ankle in practice Thursday, Pat McManamon of ESPN reports.

Wylie underwent surgery Thursday night and could miss Sunday’s game.

“Surgery went well and we’re all wishing him a speedy recovery,” the Browns said in a statement. “He’s questionable at best for the game on Sunday.”

Assistant offensive line coach Mark Hutson will take over Wylie’s duties during Wylie’s absence.

Wylie became a household name during training camp after the HBO series featured him prominently. Wylie left his Maserati with a valet for a preseason game, among other notable scenes.

In a recent team video, Wylie played Santa Claus and his linemen reindeer.