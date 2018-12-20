C.J. Anderson expects to get acclimated to Rams offense quickly

Getty Images

Running back C.J. Anderson signed with the Panthers this offseason and that meant he didn’t feel too comfortable sharing the lessons he learned while winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.

The Panthers were on the losing side of that game, but Anderson is ready to break out the ring again now that he’s with the Rams. He signed with the team earlier this week and said Wednesday that they “definitely” have an opportunity to do what that Denver team did a few years ago.

Anderson said that contributing to the effort of making that happen any way he can “is always going to be special” and that he doesn’t believe he’ll need much time to be in position to do that.

“I’ve been in this league long enough, and been around a bunch of offenses long enough, where it won’t take long to get acclimated,” Anderson said, via the Los Angeles Times.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Anderson could play this weekend and Todd Gurley‘s status will likely play a big role in determining whether Anderson is in the mix against the Cardinals.