Chargers promote Anthony Lanier, waive Chris Landrum

The Chargers promoted defensive end Anthony Lanier from the practice squad Thursday. They waived defensive end Chris Landrum in a corresponding move.

Lanier joined the Chargers’ practice squad Nov. 7 after being waived by Washington from injured reserve with a settlement.

He appeared in 11 games last season with Washington, making 14 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and six pass breakups.

Lanier, 25, played four games as a rookie in 2016 after signing with Washington as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Alabama A&M.

Landrum made seven tackles in seven games for the Chargers this season. He was inactive for seven other games.