Colt McCoy wants to play in regular season finale

Getty Images

Football players mostly want to play football, regardless the pain.

That’s why Washington quarterback Colt McCoy is hoping to play in the regular season finale, 27 days after he broke his leg on national television.

According to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, McCoy said he was running again, and wanted to play again this season but didn’t offer any further details.

He suffered a broken fibula on Dec. 3 against the Eagles, and they close the season against the same team on Dec. 30. The fibula is the non-weight-bearing bone in the lower leg, but four weeks is still a quick recovery.

They decided not to put him on injured reserve, in case there were playoff possibilities, and there are. Which might be as amazing as McCoy’s speedy recovery.