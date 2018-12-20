Dak Prescott had rare game with no rushing attempts

Getty Images

Dak Prescott has set a team record this season by taking 51 sacks. Only Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has taken more, with 52.

But in last week’s loss to the Colts it was more about Prescott’s lack of runs.

He had none. Not one.

It was only the fourth time in 96 college and pro games that Prescott didn’t have a rushing attempt, according to Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Prescott is 1-3 in those four games.

“It’s crazy,” Prescott said. “After the game, you feel as healthy as I did, you almost have a bad feeling because you realize you didn’t run the ball. I didn’t do certain things where I’ve got to be able to do that, take matters into my own hands and go do it even if it’s not called.”

The Cowboys are 5-7 when Prescott has fewer than three rushing attempts, including 0-3 this season. They are 13-4 when he rushes five or more times, and 5-0 when he has at least seven attempts.

“I didn’t necessarily feel that there was a need at any point to do this or make this open up,” Prescott said. “It was kind of one of those things that happened naturally in the game and it simply just didn’t happen. There probably were times I could have extended plays, maybe getting out of the pocket, situations like that.”

Take the over on Prescott’s rushing attempts this week.