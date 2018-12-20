Da’Norris Searcy remains on injured reserve for Panthers, won’t return this season

Getty Images

Safety Da'Norris Searcy was not activated off inured reserve by the Carolina Panthers and he will not return to the team’s roster this season.

Searcy was designated to return to practice with the Panthers three weeks ago after a concussion landed him on injured reserve following Week Two. That started a 21-day clock for Carolina to get him back into practice before the team would have to add him back to the active roster or end his season.

With the Panthers all but eliminated from postseason contention, there’s no need to rush Searcy back into action if he’s not fully capable of doing so.

Searcy started two games and recorded five tackles for the Panthers this year in his first season with the team.